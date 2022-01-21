Salem reports 1,009 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district on Friday reported 1,009 fresh cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,09,487.

As many as 509 persons were discharged after treatment, and the district had 4,735 active cases as on Friday.

Erode district reported 973 new cases, and the overall tally rose to 1,15,031. While 437 persons were discharged, 4,949 persons were under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 559 fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 58,165. While 328 persons were discharged, 2,402 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 748 new cases on Friday. A total of 357 persons were discharged after treatment and the district had 3,73 active cases on Friday. The district’s overall case tally stood at 48,905. Dharmapuri recorded 344 fresh cases on Friday. A total of 134 persons were discharged and the district had 1,521 active cases on Friday. As on date, a total 31,173 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.