Salem reported 40 new COVID-19 cases
Salem district reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal reported 24 new cases on Monday.
As per bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 218 active cases in Salem and 110 active cases in Namakkal.
Erode district reported 30 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,32,935. While seven persons were discharged, 172 continue to be under treatment
