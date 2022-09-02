Salem reported 33 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter
September 02, 2022 21:27 IST

Salem district reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported seven cases on Friday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 252 active cases in Salem and 75 active cases in Namakkal district.

A total of 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,705. While 26 persons were discharged, 253 persons continue to be under treatment.

