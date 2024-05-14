Salem registers 91.30, Namakkal 92.58, pass percentage in Class XI exams

Salem district achieved a pass percentage of 91.30%, while Namakkal district recorded a pass percentage of 92.58%, in the Class XI public exams. M. Kabeer, Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Salem district, announced the results on Tuesday.

Of the 37,830 students - 17,713 boys and 20,117 girls - from 321 schools in the district who wrote the exams, 34,537 students passed the exams, with 15,509 boys and 19,028 girls succeeding. The pass percentage for Salem district was 91.30%, showing a slight decrease of 1.85% compared to last year. Notably, the pass percentage among girls (94.59%) surpassed that of boys (87.56%) by 7.02%. Of the total number of students who participated, 21,182 came from the district’s 160 government schools, of which 9,052 were boys and 12,130 were girls. Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 87.56, with 18,546 students clearing the exams, of which 7,362 were boys and 11,184 were girls.

A total of 69 schools in the district achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, including eight government schools, two government-aided schools, 57 private schools, and two Anglo-Indian schools.

Similarly, in Namakkal district, 18,298 students from 197 schools took the exams, with 9,046 boys and 9,252 girls participating. Of these, 16,941 students passed, including 8,174 boys and 8,767 girls, resulting in a pass percentage of 92.58%, representing a decrease of 2.42% from last year. The pass percentage among girls (94.76%) exceeded that of boys (90.36%) by 4.40%.

In Namakkal district, 9,652 students from 96 government schools, comprising 4,507 boys and 5,145 girls, appeared for the exams. Among them, 8,482 students, including 3,753 boys and 4,729 girls, passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 87.88% for government schools.

