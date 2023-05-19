Salem registers 91.13 pass percentage in Class X exam

May 19, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Class X public examination results were declared on Friday, and Salem’s pass percentage is 91.13.

In Salem district, a total of 43,428 students, including 21,835 boys and 21,593 girls wrote the exams. In all, 39,578 students passed, including 19,168 boys and 20,410 girls.

The pass percentage of the district was 91.13, including 87.79 boys and 94.52 girls.

In Salem district, 23,508 students from government schools appeared for the exam, and of those, 20,759 passed, and the pass percentage was 88.31.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Namakkal district, 19,513 students appeared for the exam, including 10,121 boys and 9,392 girls. In all, 18,143 students passed, including 9,170 boys and 8,973 girls. The pass percentage of Namakkal district was 92.98, including boys - 90.60s and girls- 95.54.

In Namakkal district, from government schools, 11,167 students appeared for the exam, and of those, 10,077 passed, and the pass percentage was 90.24.

Likewise, in Salem district, 35,616 students appeared for the Class XI exams, including 16,429 boys and 19,187 girls. In all, 33,178 students passed, including 14,729 boys and 18,449 girls. The pass percentage of the district was 93.15, including boys - 89.65 and girls - 96.15.

In Namakkal district, 17,582 students, including 8,586 boys and 8,996 girls appeared for the exam. In all, 16,808 students passed, including 8,084 boys and 8,724 girls. The pass percentage of Namakkal district was 95.60, including boys - 94.15 and girls - 96.98.