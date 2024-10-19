GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salem registers 174.7 mm of rainfall, several areas waterlogged

Published - October 19, 2024 06:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem district registered 174.7 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Friday evening saw several parts of the district receiving substantial rainfall, with Salem City receiving especially heavy rainfall, causing sewage to overflow and mix with rainwater in areas such as Kumarasamipatti Road. The heavy rain caused difficulties for commuters on Kitchipalayam Main Road, New Bus Stand, and Bretts Road, where water flowed over the roads. The stagnant rainwater at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium made the ground unusable for walkers and athletes, disrupting practice sessions.

Residential areas such as Seelanaickenpatti, Kitchipalayam, Kannankurichi, Suramangalam, Ammapet, Pachapatti, Kalarampatti, Peramanur, Sankar Nagar, and Kondalampatti also experienced waterlogging.

Yercaud also saw a heavy downpour lasting 45 minutes.

The district’s average rainfall was 10.92 mm, with Gangavalli receiving the highest amount at 58 mm, followed by 37 mm in Attur, 35.7 mm in Salem, 25 mm in Yercaud, and 19 mm in Veeraganoor.

Published - October 19, 2024 06:19 pm IST

