Salem records 170 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district on Monday reported 170 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

According to health officials, 118 cases were indigenous and 32 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Fifty-two patients had returned from Namakkal, Erode, and Dharmapuri.

Namakkal reported 80 new cases, all indigenous.

Vaccination drive

A vaccination drive would be conducted at 138 centres in Salem on Tuesday and 15,500 Covishield doses have been allotted to the centres. While 105 centres would function in rural areas and 33 centres have been set up in the Corporation limits.

Erode district reported 193 new cases on Saturday. While 153 persons were discharged, 2,742 persons are under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 49 new cases on Monday. While 72 persons were discharged, the district has 693 active cases.

Dharmapuri recorded 52 new cases and one death on Monday. While 74 persons were discharged, the district has 757 active cases.