Salem receives moderate rainfall

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 26, 2022 18:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem district received moderate rainfall on Sunday. In the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Monday, Salem received 98.20 mm of rainfall. The average rainfall was 6.54 mm, and Salem received the highest amount of 28 mm, followed by 20 mm in Thammampatti, 12 mm in Gangavalli, 11 mm in Veeraganur, 8.2 mm in Attur, 6 mm in Omalur, 5 mm each in Yercaud and Kariyakovil, 2 mm in Aanaimaduvu, and 1 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, Namakkal district received 85.30 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Monday. The average rainfall was 7.10 mm, and Mangalapuram received the highest amount of 21 mm followed by 14 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 11 mm in Puduchatram, 9.30 mm in Rasipuram, 9 mm in Collectorate, 8 mm in Senthamangalam, 5 mm in Namakkal, 4 mm in Paramathi Velur, and 2 mm each in Erumapatti and Tiruchengode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app