Salem receives moderate rainfall

Salem district received moderate rainfall on Sunday. In the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Monday, Salem received 98.20 mm of rainfall. The average rainfall was 6.54 mm, and Salem received the highest amount of 28 mm, followed by 20 mm in Thammampatti, 12 mm in Gangavalli, 11 mm in Veeraganur, 8.2 mm in Attur, 6 mm in Omalur, 5 mm each in Yercaud and Kariyakovil, 2 mm in Aanaimaduvu, and 1 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam.

Likewise, Namakkal district received 85.30 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Monday. The average rainfall was 7.10 mm, and Mangalapuram received the highest amount of 21 mm followed by 14 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 11 mm in Puduchatram, 9.30 mm in Rasipuram, 9 mm in Collectorate, 8 mm in Senthamangalam, 5 mm in Namakkal, 4 mm in Paramathi Velur, and 2 mm each in Erumapatti and Tiruchengode.