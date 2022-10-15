Salem receives moderate rainfall, Minister inspects rain-hit areas in Namakkal

Salem district received moderate rainfall on Friday night. In the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Salem district received 218 mm rainfall and Namakkal district received 51.50 mm rainfall. Tourism Minister inspected rain-affected areas in Namakkal.

Salem district’s average rainfall was 14.53 mm, and Mettur received the highest amount of 60.2 mm, followed by Edappadi 28.2 mm, Kariyakovil 22 mm, Omalur and Kadayampatti 20 mm each, Sankagiri 16.2 mm, Pethanaickenpalayam 15 mm, Aanaimaduvu 12 mm, Yercaud 10.2 mm, Attur 9 mm, and Salem 5.2 mm. Rainwater inundated various places at Mettur and Edappadi.

In Namakkal district, Komarapalayam received the highest amount of 15.20 mm rainfall, followed by 14 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 10.30 mm in Rasipuram, 8 mm in Mangalapuram, and 4 mm in Puduchatram.

At Mallasamudram, rainwater entered houses, and on Saturday, residents blocked Mallasamudram-Vaiyappamalai Road. On information, the police and rural development officials held talks with them and assured them measures to drain water from the houses and in the locality immediately. Later, the residents withdrew their protest.

In Namakkal, Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, Collector Shreya P. Singh, and Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar visited Komarapalayam, where rainwater inundated various streets and schools on Friday. The Minister distributed relief materials at Olapalayam to 15 families whose houses were flooded. With the discharge 1.10 lakh cusecs of water from Mettur dam into the Cauvery, the Minister instructed the officials to take all precautionary measures to protect people living near the river.