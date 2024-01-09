Salem receives 88 mm of rainfall

January 09, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Salem

Salem district received 88 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rain lashed several parts of the districts for a few hours on Monday evening. Out of 88 mm, Yercaud received the highest amount of rainfall at 22.8 mm, followed by 16 mm in Edappadi, 15 mm in Thalaivasal, 12 mm each at Thammampatti and Kariyakovil, 6 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 2.2 mm in Sankagiri, and 1 mm each at Attur and Omalur.

Similarly, Namakkal district received 34 mm of rainfall, and in that, Kolli Hills Semmedu received 12 mm of rain, 11.10 mm in Puduchatram, 3 mm in Senthamangalam, 2.50 mm in Collectorate, 2 mm each at Komarapalayam, and Rasipuram and 1.40 mm at Namakkal.