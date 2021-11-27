‘Salem receives 41% more rain than annual average’

An agriculture grievances redress meeting held in Salem on Friday.

SALEM

27 November 2021 00:08 IST

Officials from Agriculture Department said on Friday that the district received rain 41% over the annual average recorded here.

The monthly agri-grievances redress meeting was held at the Collectorate on Friday. A farmers’ produce exhibition was organised as part of the meeting. Products from various farmer producer companies and modern farm equipment were on display.

Agriculture officials said Salem received an average rainfall of 997.9 mm annually and only 942.10 mm rainfall was received till end of November usually.

This year, till November 25, the district has received 1,240.2 mm of rainfall, higher than annual average.

Water bodies in the district had filled up in the recent rain. The farmers were advised to take measures to prevent disease attack on crops.

The farmers demanded an investigation into irregularities in providing farm loans at co-operative banks and also demanded that jewel loans of all farmers should be waived off.

The farmers also demanded higher compensation for crops damaged in rain and requested the district administration to provide basic amenities in villages.