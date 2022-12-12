  1. EPaper
Salem receives 24.4 cm of rainfall

December 12, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem received 244 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Monday.

On Sunday evening, rain lashed various parts of the district and it continued till midnight. Rural areas witnessed heavy. The average rainfall of Salem district was 15.25 mm, and Veeraganur received the highest amount of 68 mm, followed by Yercaud 40.2 mm, Thalaivasal 37 mm, Aanaimaduvu 21 mm, Mettur 18.2 mm, Gangavalli 18 mm, Omalur 8 mm, Thammampatti 7 mm, Kariyakovil 6 mm, Pethanaickenpalayam 5 mm, Sankagiri 4.4 mm, Kadayampatti 3.5 mm, Salem 3.1 mm, Attur 2.6 mm and Edappadi 2 mm.

The Namakkal district received 57.10 mm of rainfall, the and Collectorate received the highest amount of 16 mm, followed by 10 mm each at Komarapalayam and Mangalapuram, 6.50 mm in Namakkal, 6 mm in Paramathi Velur, 3.60 mm in Senthamangalam, 3 mm in Puduchatram, and 2 mm in Rasipuram.

