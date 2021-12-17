Coimbatore

Salem received higher rainfall this monsoon: Collector

The Salem district has received higher rainfall compared to average monsoon rainfall recorded in the district, Collector S.Karmegham said in a release here.

According to officials, while the district used to receive an average rainfall of 997.90 mm, this year, till December 16, the district has received 1,326.7 mm of rainfall. The Collector said in a release that there is sufficient stock of agriculture input materials such as fertilizers, seeds in the district and farmers may approach Block Agriculture offices.

The Collector advised farmers to utilise the 11 farmer markets in the districts to sell their produce directly to the public without depending on traders. Farmers were also advised to utilise the cold storage facilities at seven places in the district Salem, Attur, Gangavalli, Mecheri, Vazhapadi and only ₹150 is charged per quintal for a month at these facilities.


