Salem Railway Police taking steps to prevent deaths on rail tracks

People walking on a railway track at Ponnammapet in Salem. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

August 05, 2022 18:22 IST

A total of 1,277 awareness programmes conducted from 2021 to till date

To reduce suicides, deaths due to accidental falls and tresspass on the railway tracks, the Salem Railway Police are conducting awareness programmes among the public on railway platforms, in localities near railway tracks and at level crossings .

The Salem Railway Police’s jurisdiction is spread over 379 km of railway tracks — upto Kagankarai railway station on the Chennai route; Omalur and Mettur railway stations on the Hosur route; Veerapandi railway station on the Erode route; Mohanur railway station on the Karur route; and till Mugasaparur railway station on the Virudhachalam route.

On a daily basis, 31 trains pass through the Salem Railway Station, including 15 express trains, eight passenger trains and eight superfast trains. Similarly, 50 weekly trains pass through the station, including 30 express trains, 16 superfast trains, and four passenger trains. On an average, 8,000 people use the Salem Railway Station a day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2021, 66 deaths due to trespass, six accidental falls, 13 natural deaths, and five suicides were registered under Section 174 of Cr.P.C, in the Salem Railway Police jurisdiction. Of the 90 victims, 84 were males and six females.

In 2022 (till July 31), 35 deaths due to trespass, four accidental falls, three natural deaths, and three suicides were registered. Of the 46 victims, 38 were males and eight females. The bodies of 40 victims were identified and handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

As 46 cases were registered in seven months, the railway police are taking steps to reduce the numbers by creating awareness. A senior police officer said that the reason for 20 percent of the deaths was negligence. Most of the deaths happened when the victims were walking on the tracks, crossing the track at night time without noticing train movement, and aged people with hearing difficulties being hit by trains, the official added.

Salem Railway Police Station Inspector K. Sivasenthilkumar said that awareness programmes were being conducted on railway platforms, in residential localities near railway tracks and at level crossings to reduce deaths. “ In 2021 and 2022 (till July 31), we had conducted a total of 1,277 awareness programmes. We have planned to display caution boards at places where accidents take place frequently. The Railways is also constructing compound walls at important places to prevent people from entering the tracks”.