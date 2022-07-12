Salem Railway Police seize 224 kg ganja in four months

The Salem Railway Police have seized 224.64 kg ganja in the past four months, and for the first time they pressed into service a sniffer dog to detect ganja at the railway junction. After the crack down on ganja sale and smuggling by the Tamil Nadu Police, pedders avoided roads and started using trains to smuggle ganja into the State. The contraband is mainly smuggled from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and it enters the State through Salem.

Based on this, the Salem Railway Police started monitoring trains, especially those from Odhisha and Andhra Pradesh.

In the first phase of the Operation Ganja Vettai 2. 0, held between March 29 and May 11, the Salem Railway Police seized 166.90 kg ganja from various railway stations including Salem Junction, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Jolarpettai, and Katpadi stations. A total of 20 cases were registered and 14 ganja peddlers belonging to Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu were arrested. Among the 14, two accused — Kannan and Chitra — were detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act. In the second phase, from June 24 to July 10, a total of 57.65 kg ganja was seized. The police registered six cases and arrested six ganja peddlers belonging to Odisha, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Senior officials from the Railway Police said that mostly migrant workers were used for smuggling ganja. Ganja gets smuggled from Balangir in Odisha and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Unaware of the consequences, the migrant workers smuggle ganja and sell it to local people here. As they get ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 10,000 each trip, they smuggle ganja regularly. Along with them, local peddlers from Tamil Nadu are also involved, police officials added. Salem Railway Police Inspector K. Sivasenthilkumar told The Hindu that for the first time sniffer dogs were pressed into service to detect ganja. We are taking maximum efforts to curb smuggling. We have also sent official communication to the RPF in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to check people boarding trains to Tamil Nadu. We have also requested the train ticket examiners to alert the police if they find anyone behaving in a suspicious manner.