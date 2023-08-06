Salem Railway Junction to be redeveloped under under Amrit Bharat Scheme

August 06, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation for redevelopment of Salem Junction railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of ₹45 crore.

Mr. Modi, as part of the scheme, laid the foundation for redevelopment of 508 stations, that includes 25 stations under the Southern Railways.

In a release, the Salem Railway Division said the upgraded Salem Junction rail station would be a world-class transport hub equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and inclusive infrastructure for passengers and visitors. The proposed redevelopment plan includes renovation of the concourse, waiting hall, ticket counters, VIP Lounge, etc. The façade of the station would also be transformed. The front side road would be upgraded, providing easy access for vehicles. Pedestrian walkways wouldl be developed for the convenience of commuters. Passenger platforms would receive significant attention with the addition of benches, water taps, and shelters.

There are also plans to construct a septic tank and storm water drains. Additional submersible pumps would be installed to maximise water availability from bore wells and open wells. The second entry of the station would be developed so that it can cater to a larger number of passengers. To promote energy efficiency, sustainable practises, and tapping into non-conventional energy sources, LED lights would be used throughout the station buildings to provide better illumination while consuming less power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha member N. Chandrasekaran, MLAs E. Balasubramanian and R. Arul, Salem Divisional Railway Manager Pankaj Kumar Sinha, officials from the railways, and BJP functionaries took part in the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.