HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem Railway Junction to be redeveloped under under Amrit Bharat Scheme

August 06, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the gathering at the Salem Railway junction virtually from New Dehi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the gathering at the Salem Railway junction virtually from New Dehi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation for redevelopment of Salem Junction railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of ₹45 crore.

Mr. Modi, as part of the scheme, laid the foundation for redevelopment of 508 stations, that includes 25 stations under the Southern Railways.

In a release, the Salem Railway Division said the upgraded Salem Junction rail station would be a world-class transport hub equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and inclusive infrastructure for passengers and visitors. The proposed redevelopment plan includes renovation of the concourse, waiting hall, ticket counters, VIP Lounge, etc. The façade of the station would also be transformed. The front side road would be upgraded, providing easy access for vehicles. Pedestrian walkways wouldl be developed for the convenience of commuters. Passenger platforms would receive significant attention with the addition of benches, water taps, and shelters.

There are also plans to construct a septic tank and storm water drains. Additional submersible pumps would be installed to maximise water availability from bore wells and open wells. The second entry of the station would be developed so that it can cater to a larger number of passengers. To promote energy efficiency, sustainable practises, and tapping into non-conventional energy sources, LED lights would be used throughout the station buildings to provide better illumination while consuming less power.

Rajya Sabha member N. Chandrasekaran, MLAs E. Balasubramanian and R. Arul, Salem Divisional Railway Manager Pankaj Kumar Sinha, officials from the railways, and BJP functionaries took part in the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.