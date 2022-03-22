Salem railway junction revamp in progress

Construction of new shelter under way at Platform-5 in Salem Railway Junction. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem railway junction is undergoing a major transformation on various fronts, particularly at platform number five.

The station, one of the prominent terminal under the Salem Railway Division, is being renovated at a cost of ₹24 crore in a phased manner.

As part of revamping, a passenger shelter is under construction at Platform 5.

According to railway officials, a truss is designed Platform 5 to prevent rainwater leakage. Officials said that close to 20 such shelters would be constructed and work of about eight shelters have been completed.

As part of providing amenities, a washroom block was constructed at one end of the Platform 5. The platform was also provided with a lift and escalator recently which is connected to the pedestrian bridge at the station. The Railways also introduced braille boards and braille imprints at various places to help visually-impaired persons to navigate through the junction.

The facade of the junction was redeveloped recently at a cost of ₹5 crore.