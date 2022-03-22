Salem railway junction revamp in progress
The Salem railway junction is undergoing a major transformation on various fronts, particularly at platform number five.
The station, one of the prominent terminal under the Salem Railway Division, is being renovated at a cost of ₹24 crore in a phased manner.
As part of revamping, a passenger shelter is under construction at Platform 5.
According to railway officials, a truss is designed Platform 5 to prevent rainwater leakage. Officials said that close to 20 such shelters would be constructed and work of about eight shelters have been completed.
As part of providing amenities, a washroom block was constructed at one end of the Platform 5. The platform was also provided with a lift and escalator recently which is connected to the pedestrian bridge at the station. The Railways also introduced braille boards and braille imprints at various places to help visually-impaired persons to navigate through the junction.
The facade of the junction was redeveloped recently at a cost of ₹5 crore.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.