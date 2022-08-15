Salem Railway Division registers highest earnings through freight last year, says DRM

The Salem Division of the Southern Railway registered the highest ever earnings through freight last financial year, said A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, here on Monday.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, he said the division earned ₹274.33 crores during 2021-2022, which was 18.98% more than ₹230.57 crores earned during the previous year. The division earned ₹ 22.03 crore by transporting parcels during 2021-22, which was 6.08% more than ₹20.76 crore earned during the previous year.

The DRM said the division loaded 3.269 million tonnes of freight last fiscal, registering 16% growth over the previous year. The division achieved a remarkable feat in punctual running of trains and the punctuality performance of the division was 96% against a target of 85%. The division also achieved the best ever average freight speed of 50.50 kmph, he added. He said that the division achieved 100% railway electrification and became the second division in Southern Railway to have all its routes electrified.

The DRM said the Coimbatore Junction Railway Station has been awarded Platinum Rating by IGBC, the first station in Southern Railway to get this rating and the sixth station in Indian Railways. He also listed out the improved passenger amenities at various junctions, including commissioning of escalators and lift facilities, foot-over-bridges and battery operated cars in four stations.

Cultural events were presented by the students of Saraswathi Vidyalaya, situated in East Railway Colony

