Salem Railway Division registers growth in freight, parcel loading

October 12, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

The Salem Railway Division has registered growth in freight and parcel loading during the first half of this financial year (2023–24). The division has registered an increase of 13.12% in revenue earned through freight loading during April–September 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022.

The division loaded over 14.5 lakh tonnes of freight in the first six months of this fiscal, earning ₹156.16 crore. During the same period in 2022, the division earned ₹138.05 crore. The freight loaded includes petroleum products, cement, iron and steel blooms, and containers.

Petroleum products formed the major chunk of the freight: over 9.5 lakh tonnes of petroleum products were loaded from Irugur, fetching a revenue of ₹114.88 crore. Over two lakh tonnes of cement and 57,000 tonnes of iron and steel were loaded, generating revenue of ₹10.77 crore and ₹6.94 crore, respectively.

Cement was loaded at Palayam and Virarakkiyam near Karur and at Sankari Durg. Iron and steel blooms were loaded at Mecheri Road.

Likewise, the division loaded 2,21,590 quintals of parcels during April–September 2023, through which it earned over ₹9.48 crore. Vegetables, fruits, and engineering products were loaded from Coimbatore and sent to destinations such as New Delhi, Guwahati, etc.

From Tiruppur, cotton hosiery was transported to various States, including Maharashtra and West Bengal. Eggs were moved from Erode, through parcel vans, to places such as Patna, Malda, and Guwahati.