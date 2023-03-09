Salem Railway Division registers 17% growth in freight and parcel loadings and earns ₹14.65 crore through ticket checking drives

March 09, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Railway Division has registered an increase of 17% in revenue earned through freight loading during April 2022–February 2023, as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The division loaded 28,81,722 tonnes of freight during the period, earning ₹282.58 crore. During April 2021–February 2022, the division earned ₹241.47 crore. The division earned 17.02% more revenue during April 2022–February 2023 as compared to the corresponding period last year. The freight includes petroleum products, cement, iron and steel blooms, and containers.

Petroleum products were loaded at Irugur and transported to places such as Mysuru, Bengaluru, Gooty, and Raichur. The cement, loaded at Palayam and Virarakkiyam, near Karur, was moved to various destinations, such as Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Irugur, Kudal Nagar (Madurai), Tirunelveli, and places in Kerala and Karnataka. Iron and steel blooms were loaded at Mecheri Road and carried to Karaikal Port, Chennai Harbour, Mormugao Harbour, Ahmedabad, etc.

Likewise, the division loaded 4,08,307 quintals of parcels during April 2022–February 2023, through which it earned ₹21.49 crore. During the same corresponding period last year, the division loaded 3,33,020 quintals of parcels and earned ₹19.26 crore. Salem division loaded 22.61% more parcels and earned 11.56% more revenue during April 2022–February 2023 as compared with the same period last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the division earned ₹14.65 crore through ticket-checking drives conducted during April 2022–February 2023. The division had earned ₹9.74 crore during the corresponding period last year. This is ₹4.90 crore more than the amount earned during the same period last year, marking an increase of 50.33%.

During the period, the ticket checking squads detected 1,90,202 cases of ticketless travel and collected an amount of ₹13.35 crore as fine from the offenders. The squads had detected 1,66,565 cases of ticketless travel and collected ₹9.49 crore as penalties from the offenders during the same period last year (April 2022–February 2023).

This is an increase of 14.19% in the number of cases detected and 40.60% in the amount collected as penalty as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Moreover, 25,397 cases of irregular travel were also found, and an amount of ₹1.26 crore was collected as penalties from passengers. A total of 507 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected, and the amount levied as a penalty for these cases was ₹3.24 lakh.

The members of the ticket checking squads of the detected these irregularities during 53,598 checks they conducted.