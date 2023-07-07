Salem Railway Division registers 11.5% revenue increase from freight in the first quarter

July 07, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The Salem Railway Division has registered growth in the loading of freight and parcels during the first quarter of this financial year (2023–24). The division has registered an increase of 11.5% in revenue earned through freight loading during April–June 2023 as compared with April–June 2022.

In a release, the division said that it loaded 7,54,307 tonnes of freight during April–June 2023, earning ₹80.45 crore. During the corresponding period last year, the division earned ₹72.38 crore. The division has earned 11.5% more revenue.

The freight load included petroleum products, cement, iron and steel blooms, and containers. Over 4.86 lakh tonnes of petroleum products were loaded from Irugur, fetching a revenue of ₹63.46 crore. Further, 1.35 lakh tonnes of cement and 26,000 tonnes of iron and steel were loaded, generating a revenue of ₹6.99 crore and ₹3.82 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the division loaded 94,861 quintals of parcels during April–June 2023, through which it earned ₹4.61 crore. Vegetables, fruits, and engineering products were loaded from Coimbatore and sent to destinations such as New Delhi, Guwahati, etc.

From Tiruppur, cotton hosiery products were transported to various States, including Maharashtra and West Bengal. Eggs were moved from Erode through parcel vans to places such as Patna, Malda, Guwahati, etc.

Apart from these, various products were transported from Salem and Karur, too, the release said.

