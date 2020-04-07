Salem Railway Division operates third parcel train

The Salem Railway Division operated the special parcel train successfully for third time amid lockdown.

The Railway division transported about 468 tonnes of cotton seeds through the special train to meet the demands of cotton farmers in Haryana.

The Railway officials here said that they were ensuring that essential goods were transported smoothly by operating the special parcel trains.

The officials here said they were the first to do so soon after the Railway Ministry advised them to ensure transportation of essential commodities.

The officials said safety measures were taken in loading the goods to the train and COVID-19 safety protocols were followed.

A sum of ₹27 lakh was earned by the Division by operating the special parcel train to Haryana.

Personal distancing was strictly followed among loading personnel here and all loading workers were provided with safety gadgets like hand sanitisers and masks.