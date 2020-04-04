Salem Railway Division operates special parcel train to Haryana

The Salem Railway Division on Friday operated a special goods train from here to Hisar Junction in Haryana and earned ₹26.5 lakh through this consignment.

The railway division transported 463 tonnes of cotton seeds through the special train to meet the demands of cotton farmers in Haryana.

According to railway officials, they are ensuring that essential goods are transported smoothly despite lockdown. Officials said that a freight train was operated earlier as well and they were the first to do so soon after the railway ministry advised them to ensure transportation of essential commodities.

They said that necessary safety measures were taken for loading the goods to the train and COVID-19 safety protocols were followed. Personal distancing was strictly followed among loading personnel. All loading workers were provided with safety gadgets like hand sanitisers and masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The loading workers were allowed to enter the premises only after checking their body temperature.

Railway officials said that they are ready to operate exclusive parcel vans for transportation of essential goods.