Salem Railway Division launches cleanliness fortnight

The Salem Railway Division launched a cleanliness service campaign on Tuesday, aimed at enhancing the standards of cleanliness across trains, railway stations, offices, and other railway premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release from the division stated that the Government of India introduced the Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission) in 2014 to improve cleanliness across various sectors. Indian Railways joined the initiative by launching the ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat’ programme on October 2, 2014. Since then, regular and intensive campaigns have been organised to achieve sustainable improvements in cleanliness.

Continuing its efforts, the Salem Division of Southern Railway is observing the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign (Cleanliness Service) from September 14 to October 2. During this period, special drives and campaigns will promote the importance of cleanliness.

The campaign began with Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division, administering the ‘Swachhata Pledge’ to officers and staff at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, alongside P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, P. Sathesh Saravanan, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Zubaida Manikfan, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent, and S. Karthikeyan, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination).

A tree plantation drive was also organised in the West Railway Colony, where officials, young scouts and guides, and local residents participated by planting saplings, according to the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.