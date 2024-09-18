ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Railway Division launches cleanliness fortnight

Updated - September 18, 2024 06:27 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, watering a sapling planted as part of cleanliness service campaign in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Salem Railway Division launched a cleanliness service campaign on Tuesday, aimed at enhancing the standards of cleanliness across trains, railway stations, offices, and other railway premises.

A release from the division stated that the Government of India introduced the Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission) in 2014 to improve cleanliness across various sectors. Indian Railways joined the initiative by launching the ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat’ programme on October 2, 2014. Since then, regular and intensive campaigns have been organised to achieve sustainable improvements in cleanliness.

Continuing its efforts, the Salem Division of Southern Railway is observing the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign (Cleanliness Service) from September 14 to October 2. During this period, special drives and campaigns will promote the importance of cleanliness.

The campaign began with Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division, administering the ‘Swachhata Pledge’ to officers and staff at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, alongside P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, P. Sathesh Saravanan, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Zubaida Manikfan, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent, and S. Karthikeyan, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination).

A tree plantation drive was also organised in the West Railway Colony, where officials, young scouts and guides, and local residents participated by planting saplings, according to the release.

