Salem railway division goes digital

E-office, a digital workspace for Railways, was launched recently at Salem railway division and the move is expected to reduce movement of physical files and improve efficiency of railways.

According to railway officials, John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railways, inaugurated the e-office facility in Chennai, Salem, Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram divisions through video conferencing. The move is expected to take the divisions to a paperless work culture.

Railway officials said that the digitisation programme was implemented by RailTel Corporation through a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Railways. In Salem Division, as many as 878 staff and officials had undergone training on using e-office suite to ensure a smooth shift to the new facility.

Railway officials said that RailTel had been collecting details from the office regarding the number of sections and teams handling various subjects at the divisional office here. According to officials, RailTel studied file movement and the reporting officers, signatory officers for each subject to develop the e-suite.

According to railway officials, digital infrastructure at the office is also being improved to meet the needs of e-office and to ensure a seamless digital work culture here. Officials said that steps are being taken to improve internet bandwidth at office from 64 mbps to up to 300 mbps and a separate IT cell has also been formed.

Divisional Railway Manager U. Subba Rao said in a release that through e-office, the Division is aiming to change its work culture to offer better service to public. According to Railway officials, the digitisation ensures speedy disposal of files and easy retrieval of old files. Besides it, the move would bring in transparency in its functioning, reduce operational costs and its carbon footprint.