Salem Railway Division fines contractor after actor complains about quality of food provided in Vande Bharat

Published - October 17, 2024 08:05 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Following actor R. Parthiban complaining about the quality of food in the Vande Bharat express train, the Salem Railway Division slapped a fine on a food contractor.

Mr. Parthiban travelled in the Coimbatore-Chennai Vande Bharat on October 13. The breakfast provided to him was of poor quality, Mr. Parthiban mentioned in the complaint book on the train and uploaded his complaint on his X social media platform.

Based on the complaint, the Railways instructed the officials concerned to take action. The officials following inquiry found that a food supplier from Salem had supplied the breakfast. The officials imposed ₹10,000 fine on the contractor and also warned him to be more cautious in food preparation.

