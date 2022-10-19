Salem Railway Division earns over ₹ 8 crore through ticket checking drives

A total of 29,957 ticket checking drives were conducted by the Salem Division between April and September this year that fetched a revenue of ₹ 8 crore.

A release from the division said that members of the ticket checking squads conducted checks on trains and railway station premises to detect various malpractices during which they detected cases of persons travelling without tickets, irregular travelling and unbooked luggage for which penalties were levied.

The release said that total penalties had fetched ₹ 8,00,64,968 during the first half of the current financial year, which was ₹ 3,77,55,865 during the corresponding period last year. “This is ₹ 4,23,09,103 more than the amount earned during the same period last year, which is an increase of 112.06%”, the release said.

A total of 1,17,273 cases of ticketless travel were detected and a penalty of ₹ 7,50,33,537 was collected from the offenders. Likewise, the squads detected 64,490 cases of ticketless travel and collected ₹ 3,64,08,205 as penalty. A total of 9,818 cases of irregular travel were also found and a penalty of ₹ 48,40,685 was collected, the release added.

Similarly, 287 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected and a penalty of ₹ 1,90,746 was levied, the release added.