Salem Railway Division earns over ₹5.66 crore through ticket-checking drives

January 03, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - SALEM

A total of 17,841 ticket-checking drives conducted by the Salem Division from October to December 2023 fetched a revenue of ₹5,66,15,593.

A press release from the division said that the members of the squads detected 44,370 cases of ticketless travel and collected a penalty of ₹3.72 crore from the violators. A total of sum of ₹ 1.93 crore was collected as penalty from 35,379 cases of irregular travel, and ₹72,055 was collected a fine from 103 cases of unbooked luggage/ carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity.

The release asked passengers to board the train only at the station mentioned as boarding point in the ticket, and only the passenger for whom the booking was made should travel. If anyone else travels instead of the passenger for whom the booking was made, he/she would be treated as travelling without ticket, and levied penalty accordingly. The release warned that misuse of senior citizen quota by false declaration of age would also be treated as ticketless travel.

Maximum free allowance of luggage per passenger are: AC first class – 70 kg per passenger, AC 2-Tier sleeper/first class – 50, AC 3Tier sleeper/AC Chair Car – 40 kg, sleeper class – 40 kg and second class – 35 kg per passenger, the release said.