Salem Railway Division earns over ₹12 crore through ticket checking drives

January 12, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - SALEM

A total of 45,054 ticket checking drives were conducted by the Salem Division between April and December, 2022, that fetched a revenue of ₹12.26 crore.

A release from the division said that members of the ticket checking squads conducted checks on trains and railway station premises to detect various malpractices during which they detected cases of persons travelling without tickets, irregular travelling and unbooked luggage for which penalties were levied.

The total penalties had fetched ₹12,26,23,832, which was ₹7,24,33,324 during the corresponding period last year. “This is ₹5,01,90,508 more than the amount earned during April to December 2021, which is an increase of 69.29%”, the release said.

The ticket checking squads detected 1,63,636 cases of ticketless travel and collected penalty of ₹11,33,72,066 which is an increase of 32.52% in the number of cases detected and 61.18% in the amount collected as penalty when compared to the corresponding period last year. The squads had detected 1,23,479 cases of ticketless travel, collecting ₹7,03,39,893 as penalty during the same period.

Also, 17,770 cases of irregular travel were also found and a penalty of ₹89,76,840 was collected. “It is an increase of 422.95% in the number of cases detected and 431.69% in the amount collected as penalty as against the same period last year. Cases of irregular travel found during the corresponding period last year stand at 3,398 while the penalty amount collected was ₹16,88,350, the release said.

Similarly, 432 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected and the penalty collected was ₹2,74,926. During April – December, 2021, 689 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying more luggage were detected and ₹4,05,081 was collected as penalty, the release said.