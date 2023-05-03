Salem Railway Division earns over ₹1.04 crore from ticket checking drive in April

May 03, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Ticket checking squads of the Salem Division conducted 3,160 checks onboard trains in April and collected a fine of ₹1.04 crore.

A release from the division said that squads conduct regular checks on board trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. During such checks, they detect cases of persons travelling without ticket, irregular travel, unbooked luggage, etc. and levy penalty accordingly.

The release said that the ticket checking squads detected 10,047 cases of ticketless travel and collected ₹ 79,45,455 as penalty from the offenders. Likewise, 5,069 cases of irregular travel were also found and ₹ 24,85,769 was collected as penalty from passengers. Similarly, 60 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected during April. The amount levied as penalty for these cases of unbooked luggage was ₹ 25,888, the release said and added that the division earned ₹ 1,04,57,112 through ticket checking drives in April.