Salem Railway Division earns ₹ 7.30 crore in ticket checking drives

October 04, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Railway Division (SRD) has earned ₹ 7,30,19,177 in ticket checking drives conducted during the first half of this financial year (April–September 2023)

Members of the ticket-checking squads conduct regular checks on board trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. During such checks, they detect cases of persons travelling without a ticket, irregular travel, unbooked luggage, etc., and levy penalties.

During April–September, the squads detected 67,996 cases of ticketless travel and collected a sum of ₹ 5,22,77,164 as penalty from offenders. Moreover, 40,669 cases of irregular travel were also found during this period, and an amount of ₹ 2,06,20,852 was collected as penalty from passengers. Similarly, 205 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected, and a fine of ₹ 1,21,161 was collected.

The total amount collected as penalty during the month of September 2023 alone stands at ₹1,54,48,319.

