HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem Railway Division earns ₹ 7.30 crore in ticket checking drives

October 04, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Railway Division (SRD) has earned ₹ 7,30,19,177 in ticket checking drives conducted during the first half of this financial year (April–September 2023)

Members of the ticket-checking squads conduct regular checks on board trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. During such checks, they detect cases of persons travelling without a ticket, irregular travel, unbooked luggage, etc., and levy penalties.

During April–September, the squads detected 67,996 cases of ticketless travel and collected a sum of ₹ 5,22,77,164 as penalty from offenders. Moreover, 40,669 cases of irregular travel were also found during this period, and an amount of ₹ 2,06,20,852 was collected as penalty from passengers. Similarly, 205 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected, and a fine of ₹ 1,21,161 was collected.

The total amount collected as penalty during the month of September 2023 alone stands at ₹1,54,48,319.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.