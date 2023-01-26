Salem Railway Division earns ₹4.30 crore from six Bharat Gaurav train trips, says DRM

January 26, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Railway Division generated ₹4.30 crore revenue through the six trips of the Bharat Gaurav train, said A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), here on Thursday.

The Division celebrated the 74th Republic Day at the DRM’s office and the DRM unfurled the national flag and inspected the guard of honour of the Railway Protection Force.

Mr. Srinivas outlined the performance highlights of the Salem Division, including the running of the first ever theme-based Bharat Gaurav train. The division crossed three million tonnes of freight loading, achieving its best-ever loading performance of 3.269 million tonnes in 2021–22. This year, the division loaded 2.3 million tonnes, and it was on track to load more than three million tonnes this year as well.

Salem Division registered the highest ever freight earnings of ₹274.33 crore during 2021–22, which was 18.98% more than the previous year. The total earnings of the division during the current financial year was ₹778 crore, which was 53.8% higher than last year. Passenger revenue was 87% higher, parcel revenue 12% higher, and ticket checking revenue 69% higher this year compared to the corresponding period last year, the DRM added.

Mr. Srinivas said the division’s commitment to punctuality was reflected in its achieving 94% punctuality against a target of 85%. The best ever punctuality performance of the Salem Division (97.5%) was achieved in May 2022. Regarding infrastructure, he said an escalator was installed at Tiruppur railway station, two lifts at Morappur railway station, and foot over bridges at Doddampatti and Danishpet rail stations. The RPF personnel saved the lives of 11 passengers and rescued 398 children who ran away from their houses. The division reaffirmed its commitment to green energy by commissioning roof-top solar plants, he said.