Salem Railway Division earns ₹15.57 crore through ticket-checking drives in 2022-23

April 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Railway Division earned ₹15.57 crore through ticket-checking drives conducted last financial year. The division earned ₹11.27 crore during the corresponding period the previous year.

In a release, the Salem Railway Division said members of the ticket-checking squads of the Salem Division conducted regular checks on trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. During such checks, they detected cases of persons travelling without tickets, irregular travel and unbooked luggage, and levied penalty accordingly.

During 2022-23, the ticket-checking squads of Salem Division detected 2,00,821 cases of ticketless travel and collected an amount of ₹14.10 crore as penalty from the offenders. This was an increase of 3.5% in the number of cases detected and 28.02% in the amount collected as penalty as compared with the corresponding period last year. The squads had detected 1,93,949 cases of ticketless travel and collected ₹11.01 crore as penalty from the offenders during the financial year 2021–22.

Moreover, 28,998 cases of irregular travel were also found during 2022–23, and a sum of ₹1.43 crore was collected as penalty from passengers. Cases of irregular travel found during the corresponding period last year stood at 4,225, while the penalty amount collected was ₹20.97 lakh.

Similarly, 558 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected during 2022–23. The amount levied as penalty for these cases of unbooked luggage was ₹3.55 lakh.

