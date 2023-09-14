ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Railway Division earns ₹1.39 crore in ticket checking drives

September 14, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Railway Division earned ₹1,39,20,461 through ticket checking drives in August.

Members of the ticket checking squads of Salem Division conducted regular checks onboard trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. They detected cases of persons travelling without ticket, irregular travel, unbooked luggage, etc., and levied penalties.

The squads detected 12,890 cases of ticketless travel and collected ₹98,20,389 as penalty from the offenders.

Moreover, 8,354 cases of irregular travel were also found, and an amount of ₹40,84,400 was collected as fine from such passengers.

Similarly, 27 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected, and ₹15,672 was collected as fine.

