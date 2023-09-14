HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Salem Railway Division earns ₹1.39 crore in ticket checking drives

September 14, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Railway Division earned ₹1,39,20,461 through ticket checking drives in August.

Members of the ticket checking squads of Salem Division conducted regular checks onboard trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. They detected cases of persons travelling without ticket, irregular travel, unbooked luggage, etc., and levied penalties.

The squads detected 12,890 cases of ticketless travel and collected ₹98,20,389 as penalty from the offenders.

Moreover, 8,354 cases of irregular travel were also found, and an amount of ₹40,84,400 was collected as fine from such passengers.

Similarly, 27 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected, and ₹15,672 was collected as fine.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.