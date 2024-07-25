Salem Railway Division conducts ticket-checking drive

A special ticket checking drive was conducted by the Salem Railway Division officials on Wednesday.

The drive was organised by M. Boopathiraja, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, on Wednesday in the Cuddalore Port-Salem Junction passenger train. The drive was held from Yethapur Road to Salem Junction. A total of 13 ticket-checking staff, four railway protection force personnel and one government railway police personnel were involved in the drive. A total of 47 ticketless travellers were identified and ₹14,020 fine was collected from the offenders.

Railway officials claimed that ticket sales at counters at Yethapur Road, Vazhapadi Gate, and Ayothiyapattinam railway stations had doubled on Wednesday. The officials have planned to conduct similar checks in the Jolarpettai-Salem, Salem-Erode, Erode-Tiruchi, Coimbatore-Mettupalayam, and Coimbatore-Pollachi sections of the Salem division in the coming days.