ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Railway Division collects ₹5.88 crore in ticket-checking drives in three months

Published - July 04, 2024 06:04 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Railway Division collected ₹5.88 crore through ticket-checking drives conducted during April-June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the ticket-checking squads of the Salem Division conduct regular checks on board trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. During such checks, they detect cases of persons travelling without a ticket, irregular travel and unbooked luggage, and levy penalties accordingly.

During April-June, the squads detected 42,823 cases of ticketless travel and collected ₹3.62 crore as penalty from the offenders, marking an increase of 36.1% in cases detected and 49% in the amount collected during the corresponding period last year. During April–June 2023, a total of 31,475 cases of ticketless travel had been detected and ₹2.43 crore collected as penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, 36,619 cases of irregular travel were found during April- June and ₹2.25 crore was collected as penalty from passengers, an increase of 121.7% in cases detected and 169.7% in the amount collected during the corresponding period last year. During April–June 2023, 16,515 cases of irregular travel had been detected and ₹83.59 lakh collected as penalty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similarly, during April–June, 83 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected. The amount levied as penalty for these cases was ₹45,801.

The squads detected these irregularities and offences during the 12,900 checks they conducted in April–June 2024.

Overall, the total amount collected stood at ₹5.88 crore, which was an increase of 79.7% over the amount collected during the corresponding period last year of ₹3.27 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US