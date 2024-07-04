Salem Railway Division collects ₹5.88 crore in ticket-checking drives in three months

Salem Railway Division collected ₹5.88 crore through ticket-checking drives conducted during April-June.

Members of the ticket-checking squads of the Salem Division conduct regular checks on board trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. During such checks, they detect cases of persons travelling without a ticket, irregular travel and unbooked luggage, and levy penalties accordingly.

During April-June, the squads detected 42,823 cases of ticketless travel and collected ₹3.62 crore as penalty from the offenders, marking an increase of 36.1% in cases detected and 49% in the amount collected during the corresponding period last year. During April–June 2023, a total of 31,475 cases of ticketless travel had been detected and ₹2.43 crore collected as penalty.

Likewise, 36,619 cases of irregular travel were found during April- June and ₹2.25 crore was collected as penalty from passengers, an increase of 121.7% in cases detected and 169.7% in the amount collected during the corresponding period last year. During April–June 2023, 16,515 cases of irregular travel had been detected and ₹83.59 lakh collected as penalty.

Similarly, during April–June, 83 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected. The amount levied as penalty for these cases was ₹45,801.

The squads detected these irregularities and offences during the 12,900 checks they conducted in April–June 2024.

Overall, the total amount collected stood at ₹5.88 crore, which was an increase of 79.7% over the amount collected during the corresponding period last year of ₹3.27 crore.

