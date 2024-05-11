Salem Railway Division collects ₹2.17 crore in ticket checking drives

The Salem Railway Division collected ₹2.17 crore in April during ticket checking drives.

Members of the ticket-checking squads of Salem Division conduct regular checks on board trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. During such checks, they detect cases of persons traveling without ticket, irregular travel and unbooked luggage and levy penalties accordingly.

In April 2024, the squads raided over thousands of trains in the division and slapped ₹1.49 crore as fine on 17,030 people who travelled in trains without tickets. Likewise, for irregular travel such as travelling in a reserved coach with an unreserved coach ticket or travelling in an AC coach with ordinary class tickets, the officials slapped a fine of ₹67.99 lakh on 11,206 people.

For unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity, the flying squad officials imposed a fine of ₹20,481 on 26 passengers.

In total, the Salem Railway Division collected ₹2.17 crore in fine from 28,262 people in April 2024 alone.

Railway officials said that due to the summer holidays, people travelling by train increased from the last week of March. Using the crowd, some people travel without tickets and are involved in other violations. Officials from commercial department in Salem Railway Division increased the surprise raids in trains and in April, most ticketless travel found in trains passing between Coimbatore-Chennai route, the officials added.