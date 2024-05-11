GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Salem Railway Division collects ₹2.17 crore in ticket checking drives

Published - May 11, 2024 05:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Railway Division collected ₹2.17 crore in April during ticket checking drives.

Members of the ticket-checking squads of Salem Division conduct regular checks on board trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. During such checks, they detect cases of persons traveling without ticket, irregular travel and unbooked luggage and levy penalties accordingly.

In April 2024, the squads raided over thousands of trains in the division and slapped ₹1.49 crore as fine on 17,030 people who travelled in trains without tickets. Likewise, for irregular travel such as travelling in a reserved coach with an unreserved coach ticket or travelling in an AC coach with ordinary class tickets, the officials slapped a fine of ₹67.99 lakh on 11,206 people.

For unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity, the flying squad officials imposed a fine of ₹20,481 on 26 passengers.

In total, the Salem Railway Division collected ₹2.17 crore in fine from 28,262 people in April 2024 alone.

Railway officials said that due to the summer holidays, people travelling by train increased from the last week of March. Using the crowd, some people travel without tickets and are involved in other violations. Officials from commercial department in Salem Railway Division increased the surprise raids in trains and in April, most ticketless travel found in trains passing between Coimbatore-Chennai route, the officials added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.