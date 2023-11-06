HamberMenu
Salem Railway Division collects ₹1.95 crore in ticket checking drives

November 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Division collected ₹1,95,98,539 through ticket checking drives conducted during October 2023. This total amount is the highest ever collected in a single month in Salem Division since 2007. The previous highest monthly collection of ₹1,69,37,183 was collected in October 2022.

Members of the ticket-checking squads of Salem Division conduct regular checks on board trains and on railway premises to detect various malpractices. During such checks, they detect cases of persons travelling without tickets, irregular travel and unbooked luggage, and levy penalties accordingly.

During October, the ticket checking squads detected 15,766 cases of ticketless travel and collected ₹1.29 crore as penalty from the offenders.

Moreover, 12,560 cases of irregular travel were also found, and a sum of ₹65.98 lakh was collected as a penalty from passengers. Similarly, 29 cases of unbooked luggage or carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected. The amount levied as penalty for these cases was ₹28,115.

