Salem Railway Division collects ₹10 crore in fine from ticket checking drives

The Salem Railway Division has collected ₹10,00,82,514 through ticket-checking drives conducted between April and September 2024.

Ticket-checking squads from the Salem Division regularly inspect trains and railway premises to detect various offences, including ticketless travel, irregular travel, and unbooked luggage. Offenders are fined accordingly.

During the six-month period, the squads detected 79,006 cases of ticketless travel and collected ₹6.28 crore in penalties, marking a 16.2% increase in cases and over a 20% rise in the amount collected compared with the same period last year. In April-September 2023, 67,996 cases of ticketless travel were detected, resulting in ₹5.22 crore in penalties.

Similarly, 68,681 cases of irregular travel were found during this period, with ₹3.71 crore collected in fines—a 68.9% increase in cases and an 80% rise in the amount collected over the previous year. In April-September 2023, 40,669 cases of irregular travel were detected, yielding ₹2.06 crore in penalties.

In addition, 206 cases of unbooked luggage or luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were found, with ₹1.25 lakh collected in penalties.

These offences were uncovered during 26,076 checks conducted by the squad, resulting in a total of 1,36,832 cases being booked. The total amount collected in penalties during this period represents a 37.1% increase over the ₹7.30 crore collected in April-September 2023.

