Salem Railway Division celebrates International Day of Yoga

June 21, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated at the Salem Division of Southern Railway with officials and staff performing various yoga asanas here on Wednesday.

The theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means ‘The World is One Family’.

A release from the division said that Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, and officers and staff participated in the events held at the new auditorium at East Railway Colony.

A programme was also conducted at the Multi Disciplinary Divisional Training Institute in Erode that was led by P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division.

A special session of yoga demonstration was conducted in the concourse area of Coimbatore Junction railway station too. Station Director of Coimbatore Junction, supervisors, staff and some passengers participated in the event. The importance and beneficial effects of yoga were explained at all the events held across Salem Division on the day, the release added.