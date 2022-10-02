Salem Railway Division celebrates Gandhi Jayanthi

Gandhi Jayanthi was celebrated in the Salem Railway Division on Sunday.

The celebrations begin with ‘Shramdaan’ and officials and staff, led by P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, took part in cleaning activities at the DRM office complex.

It was followed by sapling planting drive at West Railway Colony. Mr. Sivalingam, Chief Medical Superintendent Zubaida Manikfan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E. Harikrishnan, Senior Divisional Maintenance Engineer R. Parimala Kumar, Divisional Environmental and Housekeeping Manager Pawan Kumar Verma, and others planted saplings.

Floral tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait at the Salem Railway Junction.

Mr. Sivalingam administered the cleanliness pledge to the staff.