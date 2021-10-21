Coimbatore

Salem Railway Division bags awards

A. Gautam Srinivas (left) receiving the Inter-Divisional Overall Efficiency Shield from John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway in Chennai on Thursday.  

The Salem Railway Division has won the inter-divisional overall efficiency shield during the 66th Railway Week celebrations held in Chennai on Thursday.

This is the third consecutive year that Salem Railway Division is winning the overall shield, a release said.

A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, received the shield and certificate from John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway during the event. The division had won the award during the two previous years as well, it said.

Five departments under the division- engineering, electrical, mechanical, accounts and safety - also received efficiency shields during the event.

Heads of various departments received the shields from the general manager. The Signal and Telecommunication Training Centre at Podanur won the Best Training Institute Shield and the Signal and Telecommunication Workshop at Podanur received the Personnel Efficiency Shield – Workshop, it said.


