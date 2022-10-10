Salem prison inmate dies of cardiac arrest

The Hindu Bureau October 10, 2022 15:55 IST

The deceased was lodged at the prison for the past seven months

A 40-year-old man who was lodged at Salem Central Prison in connection with an attempt to murder case (307 IPC) died of cardiac arrest on Monday. According to the police, M. Venkatesan (40) of Sathya Nagar near Periyar Pudur was arrested by Alagapuram police in connection with an attempt to murder case on March 13 this year and was lodged at Salem Central Prison. As his family members did not come forward to take him out of prison on bail, he has been in prison for the past seven months. On Monday morning, he experienced chest pain and collapsed on the floor. The other inmates alerted prison authorities who then took him to Salem Government Hospital. But doctors pronounced he died on the way to the hospital, and the body was sent for post-mortem. The Hasthampatti police registered a case and are investigating further.



