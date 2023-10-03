HamberMenu
Salem police submit 15 lakh page chargesheet in a cheating case

October 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police submitted a 15 lakh-page charge sheet to the Court in a cheating case on Tuesday.

Winstar India, a company based in Salem, collected several crores of rupees from the depositors, promising to give more interest. But it did not provide the money to its investors. Later, hundreds of depositors lodged complaints with Salem EOW in 2017-18. The police inquired and found over ₹200 crore deposit money was cheated from the public. The police received complaints from 1,686 investors and registered a case against Winstar India managing director Sivakumar and 30 others.

The trial is under way on in the Special Court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the EOW police prepared a 15 lakh page chargesheet in the case and handed it over to the Coimbatore TNPID Court on Tuesday.

Police sources said that every accused in this case will receive 40,000 to 50,000 pages of a charge sheet. For the preparation of the chargesheet, ₹ 13.50 lakh was allocated by the government, and through tender, papers were purchased. On October 5, the court will hand over the charge sheet to the accused persons, sources added.

