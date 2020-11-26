Salem police station gets national recognition

Salem

The Sooramangalam All Women Police Station has been awarded the second best police station in the country by the Home Ministry.

According to police officials, police stations across the country were assessed based on case handling, maintenance of station premises, maintenance of records and handling of complainants.

Inspector of the station S.P. Valarmathi said that their achievement is a pride moment for the Salem city police and entire Tamil Nadu and they are working towards performing better.

Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar and other senior officials appreciated the inspector and other officials at the station on their achievement.