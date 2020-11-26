Coimbatore

Salem police station gets national recognition

The Sooramangalam All Women Police Station has been awarded the second best police station in the country by the Home Ministry.

According to police officials, police stations across the country were assessed based on case handling, maintenance of station premises, maintenance of records and handling of complainants.

Inspector of the station S.P. Valarmathi said that their achievement is a pride moment for the Salem city police and entire Tamil Nadu and they are working towards performing better.

Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar and other senior officials appreciated the inspector and other officials at the station on their achievement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2020 10:17:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/salem-police-station-gets-national-recognition/article33187653.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY