Salem police station gets library

The narrow lane that leads to Kitchipalayam police station will no longer feel intimidating for the common man. The station has set up a library and reading area for the public.

The station located at one of the busiest areas has got a new look with paintings of inspirational leaders and greenery decorating the walls. The public will first see image of former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam and images of agricultural activities when they enter the lane which will lead to the library space set up outside the station building.

A. Siva Kumar, Inspector, said he wanted those visiting the station to feel positive and hence, the drawings of inspirational leaders were done. Manikandan, Assistant Police Commissioner, Salem Town, launched the facility on Saturday.

A senior official at the station said the library and reading area had been set up following instructions of City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar. The library was set up with minimal means and books were contributed by the public as well.

The officer said not just complainants, anybody could use the facility. “There are books both in English and Tamil. Comics and books on national leaders are also available. People can spend time here reading and we are also planning to subscribe to dailies,” the officer said.

The station is also planning to maintain an archive of dailies for future reference.